Husband-wife team bring fresh ideas to Salvation Army's New Kensington center

A husband and wife team that began leading the Salvation Army’s New Kensington Worship & Service Center this summer is trying to bring fresh ideas and their shared love of music to their new roles.

“One thing that we want to do is try to find a better location where we’d be able to have more space and be able to provide more programs, more services to the community. That’s on our list along with developing new programs,” said Lt. Phillip Davies, 30, who along his wife Lt. Angelys Davies, 25, became the center’s commanding officers in late June.

The Davies said they also want to foster community partnerships with other agencies and start a music program. They said music is beneficial for children because it can improve math skills and help with concentration and memorization.

“Someone shared with us that in the history of the corps there was a rich music program and currently there’s nothing,” said Angelys Davies, who plays a variety of instruments, including the violin, viola, trumpet and guitar, and whose husband plays trombone. “We would like to bring that back, not only for the history but we think it would be beneficial for the community of New Kensington since we haven’t been able to find any sort of music program other than the ones in the schools.”

The Davies came to New Kensington from Suffern, N.Y., where the Salvation Army College for Officer Training is located. They are living in Lower Burrell with their two young children, Calypso and Montgomery.

“When we first arrived, we were just completely excited to begin ministry together, start serving the community, to become involved, to find out what other needs need to be met, and to just be available to the community,” Phillip Davies said.

George Staudenmaier, chairman of the advisory board, said the Davies are young, enthusiastic and bring fresh ideas.

“(We) are looking forward to working with Lt. Davies and his wife,” he said.

The previous officers in charge, Majs. Colleen and Elvie Carter, were transferred to Boston after 11 years in New Kensington.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.