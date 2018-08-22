Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

A-K Valley public school students begin returning to classes on Wednesday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 4:45 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The first Alle-Kiski Valley public school students head back to classes on Wednesday.

Students at Apollo-Ridge and Burrell have the honor of being the first to go back to school.

Apollo-Ridge will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this school year, and starting a new pre-kindergarten program. Students at Burrell High School will be starting their days later than before, with their first classes starting at 8:06 a.m.

With students returning to school and buses back on the road, Lower Burrell police remind drivers to go slowly through school zones and watch for students crossing streets and getting on and off buses.

Six A-K Valley school districts will start their new years on Thursday - Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport Area, Kiski Area, New Kensington-Arnold and Riverview.

Allegheny Valley students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 27.

Students in three school districts - Highlands, Leechburg and Plum - have about a week left to enjoy their summer vacations. They’ll go back to classes on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

