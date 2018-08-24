Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

East Brady man killed in head-on crash in Brady's Bend

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 4:30 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 68 in Brady’s Bend Thursday morning.

According to state police and the Armstrong County Coroner, Jeffrey P. File, 55, of East Brady was fatally injured when his car was hit head-on by an SUV driven by Jeremy W. Six, 30, of East Brady around 6:30 a.m. near Kaylor Frogtown Road.

Six’s westbound 2004 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the middle of the road on a slight curve, hitting File’s eastbound 2007 Chevy Impala, state police and the coroner said.

File, who authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas, Coroner Brian K. Myers said. The manner of his death was pending.

Six suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken by ambulance to Butler Memorial Hospital, state police said.

State police are continuing to investigate.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me