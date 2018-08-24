East Brady man killed in head-on crash in Brady's Bend
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 68 in Brady’s Bend Thursday morning.
According to state police and the Armstrong County Coroner, Jeffrey P. File, 55, of East Brady was fatally injured when his car was hit head-on by an SUV driven by Jeremy W. Six, 30, of East Brady around 6:30 a.m. near Kaylor Frogtown Road.
Six’s westbound 2004 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the middle of the road on a slight curve, hitting File’s eastbound 2007 Chevy Impala, state police and the coroner said.
File, who authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas, Coroner Brian K. Myers said. The manner of his death was pending.
Six suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken by ambulance to Butler Memorial Hospital, state police said.
State police are continuing to investigate.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.