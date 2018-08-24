Highlands' ram logo gets a high-res update

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s 2018, and it’s all about the resolution.

The Highlands School District has a new official ram logo, an update of the existing one that has been used for many years, district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said.

The new, high resolution logo was designed by Eddy Studio in Fawn. It cost the district $250 for the art files and rights.

“The updated design is not a drastic change to our current ram logo,” Goldberg said. “It incorporates more of the Vegas gold color used in athletic uniforms and the lines are smoother and more contemporary.”

The new logo will be used across the district in athletics, on its website and social media, and on printed materials, signs and decals.

The prior logo had been designed by Sam Andrew, a former high school art teacher.

“We had one low-resolution file of the ram logo by the previous designer that we used for everything,” Goldberg said.

Although the new logo has been in use on the school district’s buildings and grounds trucks, it will make its official debut on the newly refinished floor of the gym at Highlands High School.

