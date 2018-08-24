Prisons continue search for substance that sickened guards, inmates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Technicians at the state police lab may hold the answers to what is sickening prison guards, nurses and inmates at state and local prisons.

This month, four jail guards at the Butler County Prison, two nurses and three inmates were stricken.

All were treated at Butler Memorial Hospital and released.

The county jail continues to investigate, Warden Joseph DeMore said.

Since the start of August, there also have been five incidents of an unknown substance causing illness among staff and inmates at the state prisons in Greene, Fayette and Mercer counties, according to Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden.

Those five incidents involved 18 employees. Three incidents happened at Mercer with one each at the other prisons.

No one has died.

In mid-January, 15 Allegheny County Jail employees were stricken by an unknown airborne substance while searching inmates’ cells. Officials there got a tip about some inmates getting paper that had been soaked in some type of illicit substance and dried.

Inmates found ways to light the paper and inhale the smoke to get high.

Butler County Prison and the state corrections department is investigating how the substances were used.

“What we’ve found is that, whatever this, is it is very easily transferred — maybe even by the touch of a hand,” Worden said.

Prison officials think the substance is some type of liquid that can be brushed onto paper.

”It may look much like a water stain on paper,” she said.

DeMore said the same type of thing is suspected in the Butler case. Inmates likely either chewed or smoked the paper that had been delivered or mailed to them, he said.

Worden said the state is being aggressive in trying to find answers.

She said the corrections department is “working to combat constantly evolving threats, particularly those involving illicit, harmful substances.” She said that staff and inmate safety is paramount.

All corrections department mail room employees now wear masks and gloves as a precaution, she said.

Also, the department is training in-house security teams in hazardous materials response.

“That includes enhanced training in the use of personal protective gear for the majority of institutional staff, including all corrections officers, maintenance, and food staff,” Worden said.

The department is buying more protective gear, such as respirators and special gloves, and it is testing a body scanner to address contraband that might be entering the prisons.

Butler County Prison staff also are buying protective gear, including hazardous materials suits.

A scanner has been installed at the state prison in Northumberland County on a pilot basis and the results have been promising, Worden said.

“The agency is now actively looking to install body scanners at all institutions to be used in a variety of ways, including after inmate visits to ensure contraband does not enter the institutions.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.