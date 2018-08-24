Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Valley residents to have a chance to meet their Congressional candidates Sept. 21

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mills, once valued at $190 million, is expected to fetch a small fraction of that.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mills, once valued at $190 million, is expected to fetch a small fraction of that.

Updated 20 hours ago

Alle-Kiski residents will have a chance to get to hear from six U.S. congressional candidates next month during a forum and luncheon at the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 by the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber of Commerce. Residents will have a chance to hear from candidates U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus (R-Sewickley) and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) who are running against each other in the 17 th District; U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson (R-Oil City) and challenger Susan Boser (D-Indiana) in the 15 th District; and state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Jefferson Hills) and Bibiana Boerio (D-Unity) in the 14 th District.

“We were just so gratified that all six were able to make it and will be present,” said Georgie Blackburn, co-chair of the chamber’s government affairs committee.

The event is limited to 100 attendees because of space.

Blackburn said there are about 40 spaces left to attend the free event.

Residents who want to reserve a spot should call 724-224-3400 by Sept. 14.

Blackburn said it was important to the chamber of commerce to hold the event this year because many Alle-Kiski residents find themselves in a different district than before, with new candidates, since the state’s Congressional redistricting took place earlier this year.

“As we talked about what we could do, what could best service the citizens and our members, it was not a debate, because a debate can get out of hand and you can lose focus,” Blackburn said. “We felt what we needed to do was give them a platform to speak to everyone.”

Each candidate will have 10 minutes to speak to the whole group. They then will then split up around the room so attendees can go up to the candidates and ask questions and share concerns one-on-one.

“We’re looking forward to a really good exchange,” she said. “Our goal is that when (voters) vote this year they have an informed one.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me