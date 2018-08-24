Alle-Kiski Valley residents to have a chance to meet their Congressional candidates Sept. 21

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alle-Kiski residents will have a chance to get to hear from six U.S. congressional candidates next month during a forum and luncheon at the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 by the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber of Commerce. Residents will have a chance to hear from candidates U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus (R-Sewickley) and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) who are running against each other in the 17 th District; U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson (R-Oil City) and challenger Susan Boser (D-Indiana) in the 15 th District; and state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Jefferson Hills) and Bibiana Boerio (D-Unity) in the 14 th District.

“We were just so gratified that all six were able to make it and will be present,” said Georgie Blackburn, co-chair of the chamber’s government affairs committee.

The event is limited to 100 attendees because of space.

Blackburn said there are about 40 spaces left to attend the free event.

Residents who want to reserve a spot should call 724-224-3400 by Sept. 14.

Blackburn said it was important to the chamber of commerce to hold the event this year because many Alle-Kiski residents find themselves in a different district than before, with new candidates, since the state’s Congressional redistricting took place earlier this year.

“As we talked about what we could do, what could best service the citizens and our members, it was not a debate, because a debate can get out of hand and you can lose focus,” Blackburn said. “We felt what we needed to do was give them a platform to speak to everyone.”

Each candidate will have 10 minutes to speak to the whole group. They then will then split up around the room so attendees can go up to the candidates and ask questions and share concerns one-on-one.

“We’re looking forward to a really good exchange,” she said. “Our goal is that when (voters) vote this year they have an informed one.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.