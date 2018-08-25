Emergency crews search Allegheny River near Plum for man presumed to have drowned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Multiple emergency crews were along the Allegheny River near Plum and Springdale on Saturday to search for a man they believed drowned in the river, Springdale police Chief George Polnar said.

The incident was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher, who said multiple police, fire, paramedics and river rescue units were called to the 300 block of Barking Road along the Plum riverfront to investigate a report of a person being submerged in the water.

Polnar said the unidentified man had been in a bass boat with another man and a dog.

The boat had been launched from the Springdale side of the river.

Polnar said at this point authorities are unsure whether the man jumped or fell off the boat.

“We don’t know if it was intentional or an accidental drowning — we just don’t know that,” he said.

Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said Plum police Lt. Lanny Conley received a report that a man jumped into the river from a boat, and his friend on the boat was unable to find him after he jumped in.

