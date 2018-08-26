Natrona woman accused of leaving kids home alone in house that had no food, few furnishings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Harrison woman is facing multiple charges of child endangerment after Harrison police say she left her four children alone in a mostly empty home along Garfield Street in Natrona for roughly nine hours.

Police charged Deondra Bundy, 30, with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

She was arrested late Friday night and remained in the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh on Sunday in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Police officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Friday on a report that several unattended children, about 2 to 3 years old, were “hanging” out of a second story window of the residence.

They arrived to find two boys leaning out of an open window on the second floor. There was a broken window on the ground below, which one of the children had pushed out. There were several objects, such as shoes, that had been thrown out of the window.

Officers also could hear an infant child inside the residence screaming.

Neighbors told police that four children live in the house, and the mother leaves them almost every day. The officers made several attempts to get the boys to come downstairs and open the door, and eventually were able to get inside the residence by using a ladder.

Once inside, police wrote in court documents, officers found mostly empty rooms. Some had bare mattresses while others had nothing.

There was nothing in the kitchen cupboards, nor was there a refrigerator; there appeared to be no food at all in the residence. The bathrooms were also empty.

The officers went upstairs where they found another empty room and another room that was locked from the inside.

Police: 4 kids locked in room

Officers forced their way into the locked room, where they found the four children. The two boys were still leaning out of the window, and two others, a boy and a girl, were face down on a bare mattress. Near the boy on the mattress there was some liquid on the floor, possibly urine or vomit, police wrote.

Police said the children on the mattress showed no signs of life when officers first attempted to wake them up, and only did so when they made physical contact with them.

One of the boys that had been hanging out of the window had several bruises and abrasions on his face, and his left eye was swollen, police wrote.

Police asked the girl where her parents were, and she told them that Bundy had left to go to the store at 2 p.m.

The children were brought to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison for treatment and taken into protective custody by Allegheny County Children, Youth and Families.

Around 11 p.m., police were contacted by Allegheny County 911 and told that Bundy had returned home, but fled when a neighbor tried to talk to her.

Shortly after, another police officer made a traffic stop on an SUV, and found Bundy in the passenger seat. At that point she was arrested.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 5 before District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel in Brackenridge.

