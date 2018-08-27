Days Run Road closes following reopening of Bakerstown Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers who use Days Run Road in East Deer will need to find other ways around for about the next two months.

The road closed at Bailies Run Road at 7 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said. It is expected to be closed through late October.

Crews from Joseph B. Fay will remove an existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert.

The posted detour is about nine miles long. From north of the closure:

Take Days Run Road north

Days Run Road becomes Kurn road

Turn left onto Creighton Russellton Road

Creighton Russellton Road becomes Bailies Run Road

Follow Bailies Run Road back to Days Run Road

The detour from the south is the same in the opposite direction.

Days Run was part of the detour route for Bakerstown Road. Bakerstown reopened on Saturday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.

Bakerstown Road, also known as Tarentum-Culmerville Road, had been closed since March while crews repaired a landslide and replaced a bridge.

