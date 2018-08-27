Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

2nd theft discouraging to Tarentum business owner

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Cindy’s Soft Serve, Custard & More in Tarentum on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Cindy’s Soft Serve, Custard & More in Tarentum on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.

Updated 43 minutes ago

A new Tarentum business has been hit by thieves for a second time.

Someone took two stools last week from outside Cindy’s Soft Serve, Custard & More.

That came after six flags were taken from the First Avenue business in late May.

“I’m disgusted,” owner Cindy Hatajik said Monday. “You’re afraid to put anything nice out.”

Hatajik said the stools had been there since she and her family opened their ice cream and food stand earlier this year .

The flag thief was caught and the flags, including a treasured U.S. Marine Corps flag that Hatajik’s father had given to her, were returned.

But Hatajik said she didn’t report the most recent theft to borough police.

“Tarentum is a beautiful city. There’s so many wonderful people in Tarentum,” she said. “There’s some bad apples in every basket. I just happened to find a couple of them.”

Since word of the theft spread on social media, Hatajik said someone donated three stools to replace the ones that were taken.

“It was a blessing,” she said.

But she’s also taking precautions.

“Now, we take everything that isn’t nailed down in,” she said. “We put another camera up. You have to camera your whole place, cameras everywhere — outside, inside.”

Hatajik said she doesn’t really care if the stools that were taken ever get found or returned.

But the thefts have made her think about giving up the business.

“You just got to roll with the punches. I think I’m all punched out,” she said. “With God, we’ll make it. He’s providing us enough money to pay the bills and to pay my staff. There’s nothing left over for us to take home, and that’s OK.

“I don’t want to fail at this, and with God, I won’t fail.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me