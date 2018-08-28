Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Investigation into gasoline in Harrison sewer set to begin

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
A manhole cover was open at Freeport and Springhill roads in Harrison on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 to allow gasoline vapors to escape. The township paid State Pipe Services of Cranberry nearly $15,000 to line a sewage pipe in the area after gasoline was found to be getting into it from an as-yet unknown source.
Work to find out how gasoline got into Harrison’s sewer system earlier this year is about to get underway.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a notice to proceed to Envirotrac, of Marshall, to start the investigation, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

In late February, gasoline fumes were reported in a business and a home in the area of Freeport and Springhill roads. It was traced to the sewer, and the township hired a contractor to make an emergency repair to the sewer line in early March to stop the gasoline from getting into it.

The DEP investigation seeks to figure out where the gasoline came from. In June, a spokesman said the DEP had secured access agreements with property owners.

The agency approved a workplan for the investigation on Aug. 7, Fraley said. The company is tasked with identifying the source, measuring its impact and determining if further action is needed.

“DEP expects an investigation report at the conclusion of Envirotrac’s field work,” she said.

