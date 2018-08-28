Investigation into gasoline in Harrison sewer set to begin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to find out how gasoline got into Harrison’s sewer system earlier this year is about to get underway.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a notice to proceed to Envirotrac, of Marshall, to start the investigation, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

In late February, gasoline fumes were reported in a business and a home in the area of Freeport and Springhill roads. It was traced to the sewer, and the township hired a contractor to make an emergency repair to the sewer line in early March to stop the gasoline from getting into it.

The DEP investigation seeks to figure out where the gasoline came from. In June, a spokesman said the DEP had secured access agreements with property owners.

The agency approved a workplan for the investigation on Aug. 7, Fraley said. The company is tasked with identifying the source, measuring its impact and determining if further action is needed.

“DEP expects an investigation report at the conclusion of Envirotrac’s field work,” she said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.