Harrison awards contract to fix storm water problems on two roads

Harrison commissioners have chosen a contractor to fix storm water problems on two township roads.

Commissioners awarded a contract for the work on Pitt Alley and Lane Avenue to CRS Contracting, which had submitted the lowest of seven bids at about $82,300.

Storm sewers will be installed on parts of both roads. The work on Pitt Alley will cost about $35,277, while Lane Avenue will cost about $47,038, according to the township.

The problem on Pitt Alley is between Alabama and Minnesota avenues; on Lane Avenue, there’s a long-standing problem with water lying in a few areas between Gates and Mack streets.

Commissioners Chairman Bill Heasley said there are now no storm sewers in those locations. As a result, storm water collects on the surface and gets into the sanitary sewer system.

Heasley said the project will include the installation of about 200 feet of storm sewer line and catch basins. They will channel the water toward sewer lines that will carry the storm water toward Little Bull Creek and eventually the Allegheny River.

Work on Pitt Alley will start immediately. Work on Lane Avenue will not start until the first quarter of 2019, allowing it to be paid from next year’s township budget.

Freelance writer Tom Yerace contributed to this report.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.