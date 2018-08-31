Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New AVH contract is best for patients, hospital and community, Allegheny Health Network says

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.
Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

Updated 1 hour ago

Allegheny Health Network’s new contract with Allegheny Valley Hospital nurses and service employees is “fair and competitive,” the hospital said in a news release Friday.

“The contract ratified today was settled in a productive and professional manner and driven by a mutual desire on both sides of the bargaining table to do what’s best for our patients, for the hospital and for the community we serve,” AHN spokesman Dan Laurent said in the release.

Nurses, other service workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital ratified the new three-year union contract with the hospital early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Service Employees International Union.

The contract provides “highly competitive market wages and benefits that will allow the hospital to retain and recruit experienced and dedicated staff to support its nursing and service needs,” AHN said in its release.

The new three-year contract covers about 600 nurses aides, dietary, housekeeping and other service workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

According to a release from the union , the average wage for service workers will increase from $14.20 to $19.28 over the three years.

The employees are members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, which represents 3,500 nurses and service workers across AHN.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me