New AVH contract is best for patients, hospital and community, Allegheny Health Network says

Allegheny Health Network’s new contract with Allegheny Valley Hospital nurses and service employees is “fair and competitive,” the hospital said in a news release Friday.

“The contract ratified today was settled in a productive and professional manner and driven by a mutual desire on both sides of the bargaining table to do what’s best for our patients, for the hospital and for the community we serve,” AHN spokesman Dan Laurent said in the release.

Nurses, other service workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital ratified the new three-year union contract with the hospital early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Service Employees International Union.

The contract provides “highly competitive market wages and benefits that will allow the hospital to retain and recruit experienced and dedicated staff to support its nursing and service needs,” AHN said in its release.

The new three-year contract covers about 600 nurses aides, dietary, housekeeping and other service workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

According to a release from the union , the average wage for service workers will increase from $14.20 to $19.28 over the three years.

The employees are members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, which represents 3,500 nurses and service workers across AHN.

