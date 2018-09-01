Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

6 impaired drivers arrested in DUI patrol, checkpoint operation

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Police arrested six people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during a roving patrol and a stationary checkpoint on Friday.

The North Hills DUI Task Force conducted a roving patrol in West Deer, Indiana and O’Hara townships, and a stationary checkpoint on Route 910 at the Indiana Township public works building.

In the roving patrol, 36 vehicles were stopped for vehicle code violations. Two drivers were given field sobriety tests, and both were arrested for driving under the influence.

One citation and 26 warnings were issued for vehicle code violations.

A total of 625 vehicles passed through the stationary checkpoint. Police made three arrests for driving under the influence of drugs, and one arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

One person was arrested on a bench warrant for drugs out of Allegheny County, six citations were issued for vehicle violations and one citation was issued for driving with a suspended license.

The North Hills DUI Task Force, now in its 17th year, includes police officers from Etna, Indiana Township, Northern Regional, O’Hara, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, West View, McCandless and Millvale.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

