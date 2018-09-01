Tarentum keeping spray park open an extra week
Children are getting an extra week to enjoy Tarentum’s spray park.
The borough announced that the facility in Riverview Memorial Park along First Avenue will stay open an extra week, through Sept. 9, because of the hot weather that is expected.
The park is normally open seasonally, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Temperatures are expected to be above normal in the upper 80s-to-90s through Thursday before coming down to the mid-to-low 80s for Friday and Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan said.
Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 70s, she said. But the record highs for the week - in the mid-to-upper 90s - appear to be out of reach.
