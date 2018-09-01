Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Plum schools 'safe and ready' for classes to start after mold found, district says

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Schools in the Plum Borough School District will open to students on Tuesday, following a one-week delay after mold was found in classrooms.

An update posted to the district’s website said that “all schools are safe and ready.”

Originally, first through 12th grade students were scheduled to return to classes on Aug. 28; kindergarten students were going to go back on Aug. 30.

“The district regrets that we have inconvenienced our families with the delay of the start of school, but as stated previously, we will not compromise the safety of our students and employees,” the statement said.

According to the statement, after being made aware of mold on surfaces in three high school classrooms, the district hired AGX Environmental Consultants to do air quality testing and the rooms were closed.

Non-hazardous mold spores were found, “with spore levels registering at higher than normal ranges.”

Elevated spore counts were also found in the auditorium, fitness room, and four other rooms at the high school.

Surface mold was also reported in rooms at Oblock Junior High School. Elevated spore counts were found in five rooms at Oblock, and in one room at Holiday Park.

The district said it hired Restoration Construction Services to address the areas with elevated spore counts. The district said it is making progress, but spore counts remain elevated in a room at the high school and in five rooms at Oblock.

The district is awaiting test results on a room at Holiday Park.

“Those rooms will remain closed and sealed,” the district said. “Students and staff will be moved to alternative rooms until remediation efforts in the evening and subsequent testing can verify they are within normal range.

“Based on the results of the overall testing, AGX Inc. has assured us that the spore counts in the remaining portions of all the buildings are within normal ranges.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

