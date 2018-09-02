The writing is on the road for Carl Avenue in New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ask and you shall receive.

That isn’t exactly the message New Kensington officials are putting forth, but it does appear to be the bottom line when it comes to Carl Avenue.

Spray-painted graffiti, asking the city to repave the busy road, hasn’t gone unnoticed and, in fact, the road is scheduled for reconstruction this month.

The neat, orange spray-painted messages are simple: “Fix me.” One even implores, “Please fix me.”

“It’s on the list of streets to do,” Mayor Tom Guzzo said after hearing about the street messages.

Almost two weeks ago, four messages were painted on the rutted, patched and heavily used road.

The street is used as a shortcut by drivers who don’t want to wait for the traffic light at the intersection of Tarentum Bridge and Leechburg roads.

“Traffic backs up at the light and drivers going to Lower Burrell, in particular, turn left onto Carl Avenue,” city engineer Tony Males said.

The speed of the increased traffic and the added wear and tear is problematic for the residents who live along the street.

No one is taking credit for the street painting, but no one disagrees with the intent of the messages.

“People use the road as a thruway and a speedway. The road wasn’t built for that,” said longtime resident David Stumpf.

The speed limit is 25 mph “but people are flying on the road,” pointed out resident Alyssa Felt.

Resident Theresa Traini said the street was paved at least 10 years ago.

“It definitely needs to be redone,” she said.

“The road is pretty bad. Up the road, the potholes fill in with water and it’s deep,” said Earl Haden, who lives with his family close to the Tarentum Bridge Road end of the street.

“The road is so bad. It needs rebuilt,” added resident Andy Dahn.

In addition to heavy street use, what lies below the pavement also is included in plans to repair the street, Males said.

There is a lot of clay under the street. The clay acts like a sponge during wet weather and that pulls down on the roadway and cracks the asphalt, Males said.

The road crew will have to dig down and get below the clay, if possible, put in a good foundation and then pave the street. All of that takes longer than simply slapping another layer of asphalt on the surface.

Guzzo said the city wants to repair the street this fall. Males said it’s scheduled for September — as long as there are no unforeseen problems.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.