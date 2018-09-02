Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Water available in Allegheny Township, Vandergrift while crews repair line break

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 12:12 p.m.

Water is being made available in Allegheny Township and Vandergrift after two water main breaks.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said on Sunday that its crews have been working on fixing the break in Allegheny Township since early Saturday.

“The original fix was made, but the water line broke in a different spot when service was being restored,” the authority said on its Facebook page.

The exact locations of the breaks were not given. The authority did not say how many customers were affected.

In response to a question, the authority said it did not know when the break would be fixed.

While the second break is being fixed, the authority said bottled water is available at Anna’s restaurant in Vandergrift and at Talon Court in Allegheny Township. ‘

A water buffalo is also available at Talon Court.

Demand for water was apparently great, as the authority said the water buffalo was being refilled and more bottled water was on the way to the Talon Court location.

