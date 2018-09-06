Garbage collection rates expected to increase in Freeport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cost of garbage collection in Freeport will increase if either of two companies that submitted bids gets the contract.

Borough council likely will decide on a winner in October.

The borough appears to be headed toward locking in a garbage contractor for the next three years.

However, the bidders, Waste Management and Vogel Sanitation, broke down their bids by year, apparently giving borough officials some flexibility on the contract term.

The bids were based on providing service to 856 residential units. Currently, the borough pays $165,000, or around $193 per unit per year.

Vogel’s three-year annual cost comes to $615,945. The first year cost was set at $199,277 or around $233 per unit for the year. The second year cost is quoted at $205,255 or $240 per unit per year.

The final year is priced at $211,413 or $247 per unit.

In the first year of its contract proposal, Waste Management would be paid $187,977 or $220 per unit. Year Two of the proposal would cost $193,627 or $226 per unit. For the final year, Waste Management would be paid $199,482 which breaks down to $233 per unit for the year.

The total three-year bid by Waste Management comes to $581,087 — or about $35,000 less than Vogel’s bid.

But there are other factors borough officials will consider in weighing the two bids.

One is the collection price for accepting electronics waste, or E-waste, such as computers, printers and TVs. The borough’s current contract does not include that.

For that service, borough residents would pay Vogel an additional $15 per year, or $12,840 annually. Waste Management’s cost would be $10,788 per year, or slightly less than $13 per year.

In its request for bid proposals, Freeport officials listed a spring clean-up garbage collection as one of its specifications.

Vogel quoted a price of $4,200 to hold a fall clean-up each year while Waste Management did not list a separate cost for an annual clean-up, apparently folding that into its annual price.

Solicitor Gerald DeAngelis will review the bids then turn them over to council for it to review before members make a decision Oct. 1.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.