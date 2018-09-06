Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Host family sought for an 8th exchange student at Highlands

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

And Estanislao makes eight.

Estanislao Ron, 17, is from Argentina. He’ll be the eighth foreign exchange student in the Highlands School District through AFS Intercultural Programs for the 2018-19 school year.

He is arriving on Sept. 14, said Kathy Harenski, AFS liaison coordinator for Western Pennsylvania.

He’s coming after seven other students, the most exchange students Highlands has ever had at one time , arrived in August. All girls, by chance, they hail from Thailand, Pakistan, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy and Belgium.

Ron will be staying for six-to-eight weeks with Nichole and Kent Smith in Harrison, Harenski said. They’ll help him get settled in the school and community.

“The Smith family hosted an AFS daughter from Italy several years ago and hosted a girl from Thailand for two days during AFS International Days at Highlands last April,” she said.

Another family is being sought for Ron to stay with for the rest of the school year, Harenski said. She said they’re looking for a family with same-age siblings and similar interests in fishing, outdoor activities and sports.

She said they’d like to find “a flexible, open family who would welcome Estanislao as a member of their family for the remainder of the school year and appreciate his extroverted, humorous, organized, service-oriented personality.”

AFS students don’t need their own room with a host family, but do need their own bed. They have their own spending money and health insurance, Harenski said.

Families interested in hosting can contact Harenski at 412-848-3952 or by email at kharenski@icloud.com.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

