Tarentum elevates two part-time police officers to full-time status
Updated 5 hours ago
Tarentum Council has made good on moving the borough police force to mostly full-time officers.
Council Thursday approved hiring two currently part-time officers to full-time positions. Jeremy Howell and Charles Lutz Jr. will be full-time beginning on Sunday.
Full-time officers start at $22.76 per hour; Sunday is the start of the pay period, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.
Mayor Eric Carter and Councilman Tim Cornuet encouraged council to approve making Howell and Lutz full-time. All council members present voted in favor; council President Erika Josefoski was absent.
Council accepted the resignation of part-time officer David Antal, effective Thursday. It approved the hiring of Christopher Nablo as a part-time officer, effective back on Sept. 1.
Tarentum pays part-time officers $15.50 per hour.
With those changes, the Tarentum police force will consist of nine full-time officers and just one part-time officer.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.