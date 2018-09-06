Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tarentum elevates two part-time police officers to full-time status

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Tarentum Council has made good on moving the borough police force to mostly full-time officers.

Council Thursday approved hiring two currently part-time officers to full-time positions. Jeremy Howell and Charles Lutz Jr. will be full-time beginning on Sunday.

Full-time officers start at $22.76 per hour; Sunday is the start of the pay period, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.

Mayor Eric Carter and Councilman Tim Cornuet encouraged council to approve making Howell and Lutz full-time. All council members present voted in favor; council President Erika Josefoski was absent.

Council accepted the resignation of part-time officer David Antal, effective Thursday. It approved the hiring of Christopher Nablo as a part-time officer, effective back on Sept. 1.

Tarentum pays part-time officers $15.50 per hour.

With those changes, the Tarentum police force will consist of nine full-time officers and just one part-time officer.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

