Valley News Dispatch

Clark Bar to return to candy shelves, made by Altoona's Boyer Candy Co.

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

The Clark Bar is coming home.

Altoona-based Boyer Candy Co., makers of the Mallow Cup candy, purchased the classic crunchy chocolate-and-peanut butter candy on Thursday.

“We had an opportunity to bring it back, and we’re really thrilled about it,” said Boyer Candy Co. owner and President Anthony Forgione II. “This is a natural extension for us; we’re really excited. If this was an item from any other state, we probably wouldn’t have bothered.

“Being in our backyard and knowing how devoted Clark Bar fans are, we didn’t want to let the opportunity pass by.”

Round Hill Investments LLC, the company that bought the makers of the Clark Bar out of bankruptcy this spring, closed the Massachusetts plant where the bars were made.

Forgione’s father, Anthony Forgione Sr., attempted to acquire the beloved candy 27 years ago but was unsuccessful.

The son said the new deal took a year and a half to complete. He declined to disclose the purchase price.

They plan to move the candy-making machines and related materials to its plant in downtown Altoona.

Forgione said the goal is to have Clark Bars back on the shelves in four to six months just “as soon as we figure out how to make them.”

“We’re not going to just pump product out,” he said. “We saw how upset people were about the potential of this brand not existing in this country. It’s really what drove us to take a stand and bring it back. No candy bar should go out of production on its 101st birthday.”

The Clark Bar originated by David Clark, whose eponymous D.L. Clark Co. was established in 1886 in Allegheny City — now Pittsburgh’s North Side — where the company was headquartered on Martindale Street.

Once made in O’Hara

The candy was manufactured at an O’Hara plant in the RIDC Park in the late 1980s through 1991, when it was owned by Leaf Inc.

M. Maskas & Sons Inc., a candy distributor based in Tarentum, offered Clark Bars for decades.

Brian Maskas, one of the sons, said he’s excited to hear the news of its return.

“We’re definitely glad to hear that news and glad to put it back on the shelves, because our customers were asking about it,” he said. “People were definitely sad to see it go. We’re definitely getting requests for it.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

