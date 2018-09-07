'Fall Festival' heralding change of seasons in Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

4 p.m.: Pie baking contest - pies may be entered at 3 p.m. at firemen's food tent

The first day of fall might technically still be about two weeks away, and with the recent hot and muggy weather no one can be faulted for not feeling too much in the autumn mood.

Or maybe everyone is longing for cool fall days, after all that heat and with Halloween candy already out and pumpkin-flavored everything seemingly everywhere.

Firefighters at Summit Hose in Tarentum will help get everyone in the fall mood next week. Along with the borough’s Recreation Board, they’re going to be holding their annual Fall Festival.

This year’s event will run from Thursday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 15 in Riverview Memorial Park and along First Avenue.

The annual event features food, live music, crafts, bingo, antiques, and a carnival.

First Avenue will be closed between Ross and Corbet streets for the festival.

Along with the annual fireworks display, it’s one of Summit’s two major fundraisers, assistant Chief Tarek Masaoud said. Proceeds from the festival help pay for fire equipment and the department’s day-to-day operations.

“We really rely a lot on these fundraisers to keep the doors open and provide the best fire service we can to the community,” he said. “We’re not professional fundraisers. We’re out there trying to make a difference in the community.”

Among what’s new this year is a “touch-a-truck” public safety night, starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Residents will be able to check out the fire trucks and equipment and meet volunteer firefighters.

There’s new bands performing - the Wanna Beatles on Thursday and The Shiners on Saturday - and a disc jockey has been added on Saturday.

It will offer another chance for residents to enjoy some music, as the borough’s summer concert series got rained out several times this year.

Carnival rides will be provided by C&L Shows. They’ll have rides for younger kids to teens, Masaoud said.

A pie contest will be held on Saturday at the firemen’s food tent. Any type of pie can be entered; they’ll be judged and certificates will be awarded.

The festival has something for everyone, from kids to grandparents, Masaoud said.

“All in all the festival has a variety of things in it,” he said. “You can bring the whole family down.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.