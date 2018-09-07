3 Highlands High School students participating in Saxonburg arts competition
Three Highlands High School art students are participating in the Saxonburg Fine Art competition this weekend.
Art by professionals, non-professionals and students will be featured at the show, “A Celebration of Visual Art,” presented by Saxonburg Festival of the Arts and Saxonburg Fine Art. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the lower level of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St.
From Highlands, senior Megan Morrow and sophomores Madison Bernat and Liberty Vasey each entered two pieces to the exhibition. They will be judged for cash prizes in the show’s theme category, flowers, and in the high school student category.
“This is the Highlands High School art department’s first year participating in the show and we hope to make it a big annual exhibition opportunity for our students in future years,” art teacher Teresa Emeloff said.
Ribbons and cash awards will be presented Sunday at the conclusion of the show.
