Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Valley News Dispatch

3 Highlands High School students participating in Saxonburg arts competition

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Three Highlands High School art students are participating in the Saxonburg Fine Art competition this weekend.

Art by professionals, non-professionals and students will be featured at the show, “A Celebration of Visual Art,” presented by Saxonburg Festival of the Arts and Saxonburg Fine Art. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the lower level of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St.

From Highlands, senior Megan Morrow and sophomores Madison Bernat and Liberty Vasey each entered two pieces to the exhibition. They will be judged for cash prizes in the show’s theme category, flowers, and in the high school student category.

“This is the Highlands High School art department’s first year participating in the show and we hope to make it a big annual exhibition opportunity for our students in future years,” art teacher Teresa Emeloff said.

Ribbons and cash awards will be presented Sunday at the conclusion of the show.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me