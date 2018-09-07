Lane restrictions scheduled for Route 28 this weekend
Alle-Kiski drivers should expect single-lane restrictions on Route 28 through East Deer, Fawn, Harrison and Tarentum this weekend.
Paving work requiring a single-lane restriction in each direction between the Natrona Heights (Exit 15) and Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) interchanges will occur according to the following schedule:
• Southbound – 9 a.m. Friday morning continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning
• Northbound – 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 2 p.m. Monday afternoon
The overall $34.34 million project includes concrete patching, asphalt work, bridge preservation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, installation of an automatic bridge de-icing system and lighting upgrades. The project runs between Butler County and the structures spanning Bailies Run Road in East Deer Township.
