Springdale Cub Scouts seek donations for hurricane cleanup kits

Cub Scouts in the Springdale area are seeking donations to put together hurricane cleanup kits.

There are about 50 kids ages 5 through 10 in Cub Scout Pack 554, said Jim Anderson II, a committee chair with the pack. They’re chartered out of Springdale Presbyterian Church, and includes kids from Harmar, Springdale, Springdale Township and Cheswick.

The kits they’re putting together will be distributed across the United States and parts of the Caribbean with United Methodist Committee on Relief .

Anderson said the pack has discussed the project since mid-July, and it’s one they want to act on now as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas .

“There are items the scouts need to acquire and we wish to partner with anyone who views this as a worthwhile and viable project,” Anderson said. “Our intent is to approach the churches, the local businesses, and other service organizations in the area to partner together for the well being of others in dangers’ paths.”

Things the scouts are looking to collect by Sept. 25 are dish soap, air freshener, hard plastic scrub brushes, reusable cleaning wipes, scouring pads and sponges, kitchen gloves and work gloves.

There are other things that go into the kits, but Anderson said they’re approaching businesses for them.

“We felt, as leaders and parents, that the requested items would be most reasonable for people to acquire and donate,” he said.

Anderson said donation points will be set up in local churches. He said they would like churches and organizations to collect items and pass them along to the pack, or they will retrieve them.

The pack will assemble the kits on Sept. 25 or Oct. 2, and then the pack’s leaders will take them to collection sites in New Castle or Cranberry, Anderson said.

“We hope to make this a yearly service project,” he said.

Those seeking more information on the scouts’ project can reach Anderson at 412-820-0358, or Cubmaster Steve Hudson at 724-212-6156.

