Former Pittsburgh man sentenced to 5 years for federal drug, gun case
Updated 3 hours ago
A former Pittsburgh man was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on Thursday to serve five years in prison.
Federal prosecutors said Devon Robinson, 30, distributed fentanyl to co-defendant James Kadish last Dec. 3. The next day, members of the FBI Western Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force executed a search warrant at Robinson’s house in Pittsburgh.
FBI agents found fentanyl in Robinson’s bedroom and a loaded firearm on a couch in his basement. Robinson had been previously convicted of a felony offense and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone also ordered Robinson to serve three years of probation after the sentence is finished.
The FBI’s Western District of Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force conducted the investigation in this case.
