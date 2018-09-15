Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Firefighters battle early-morning blaze in Harrison

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Firefighters battle an early-morning fire on Linden Street on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
A series of four rowhouses in Harrison will likely be demolished following an early-morning fire that took nearly three hours to get under control.

Multiple fire crews battled the early-morning fire Saturday, on Linden Street in the township’s Natrona neighborhood.

“When we arrived, the first three floors of 16 Linden were on fire, and the third floor of 14 Linden,” said Citizens Hose and Ambulance Service Chief Sean Jones.

The buildings, one of which was unoccupied, were evacuated. The residents were not able to go back into their homes following the blaze.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the first block of Linden, next to the Polish National Alliance club.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

