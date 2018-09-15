Teen injured after shots fired in Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 14-year-old boy was injured Saturday after he was hit with shrapnel from a gunshot fired into the ground in Arnold.

Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt said a group of teen boys was hanging out in the area of McCandless Street and Equator Alley when another male started walking toward them and fired two shots into the air and one into the ground.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m.

The injured teen was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison with a facial injury.

Doutt said it’s unknown if the male who fired the shots was a teen or adult, or if he knew the group of boys who were in the alley.

The suspect is believed to be a black male with long dreadlocks with red tips. He is around 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue hoodie. He ran from the scene.

Doutt said no shell casings were found.

Doutt said the area surrounding Equator Alley has had some other shootings and drug activity in the past, but wasn’t a specific area where teens hung out.

No other information was immediately available Saturday evening.

