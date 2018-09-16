3-vehicle crash shuts down Route 56 Bypass eastbound in Lower Burrell, 1 person airlifted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three people were hurt in a head-on crash early Sunday afternoon on the Route 56 Bypass in Lower Burrell.

One victim was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The accident, which occurred at about 12:20 p.m., shutdown traffic in both directions for a time.

As of 4 p.m., the road was reopened to westbound traffic but the eastbound lanes were still closed.

A state police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.

Lower Burrell police Sgt. Greg Dale said the wreck occurred about 100 yards west of the intersection of the Route 56 Bypass and Leechburg Road, near Rite Aid.

Dale said small Mitsubishi was traveling east on Route 56 when it crossed over the center line and slammed into a Nissan SUV.

Dale said three people traveling in the Nissan were injured and had to be freed from the wreckage, including the person who was airlifted. He said the driver of the blue SUV was able to get out of his vehicle on his own. A third car, traveling behind the Nissan, also hit it after the initial impact. The occupants of that car apparently were not injured.

Freelance writer Tom Yerace contributed to this report.

