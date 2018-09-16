Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

3-vehicle crash shuts down Route 56 Bypass eastbound in Lower Burrell, 1 person airlifted

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Lower Burrell police and firefighters work amid the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass. Three people traveling in the gray Nissan SUV at left were injured, one seriously enough to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter. A third car also wrecked in the wake of the head-on collision.
Lower Burrell police and firefighters work amid the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass. Three people traveling in the gray Nissan SUV at left were injured, one seriously enough to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter. A third car also wrecked in the wake of the head-on collision.
Lower Burrell police Sgt. Greg Dale, right, and Officer Steve Cernava review information as they stand amid the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Sunday. The crash resulted in one person being flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. It occurred shortly after noon about 100 yards west of the intersection of the Route 56 Bypass and Leechburg Road near Rite Aid. Dale said apparently the small blue Mitsubishi at right was traveling east on Route 56 when it crossed over and slammed into the grey Nissan SUV. Dale said three people traveling in the Nissan were injured and had to be extricated, with one being airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital. He said the driver of the blue SUV was able to get out of his vehicle on his own. A third car, traveling behind the Nissan, also hit it after the initial impact. The occupants of that vehicle apparently were not injured. A state police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.
Lower Burrell police Sgt. Greg Dale, right, and Officer Steve Cernava review information as they stand amid the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Sunday. The crash resulted in one person being flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. It occurred shortly after noon about 100 yards west of the intersection of the Route 56 Bypass and Leechburg Road near Rite Aid. Dale said apparently the small blue Mitsubishi at right was traveling east on Route 56 when it crossed over and slammed into the grey Nissan SUV. Dale said three people traveling in the Nissan were injured and had to be extricated, with one being airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital. He said the driver of the blue SUV was able to get out of his vehicle on his own. A third car, traveling behind the Nissan, also hit it after the initial impact. The occupants of that vehicle apparently were not injured. A state police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.
Lower Burrell police and firefighters examine the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass. Three people traveling in the gray Nissan SUV at left were injured, one seriously enough to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.
Lower Burrell police and firefighters examine the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass. Three people traveling in the gray Nissan SUV at left were injured, one seriously enough to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Three people were hurt in a head-on crash early Sunday afternoon on the Route 56 Bypass in Lower Burrell.

One victim was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The accident, which occurred at about 12:20 p.m., shutdown traffic in both directions for a time.

As of 4 p.m., the road was reopened to westbound traffic but the eastbound lanes were still closed.

A state police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.

Lower Burrell police Sgt. Greg Dale said the wreck occurred about 100 yards west of the intersection of the Route 56 Bypass and Leechburg Road, near Rite Aid.

Dale said small Mitsubishi was traveling east on Route 56 when it crossed over the center line and slammed into a Nissan SUV.

Dale said three people traveling in the Nissan were injured and had to be freed from the wreckage, including the person who was airlifted. He said the driver of the blue SUV was able to get out of his vehicle on his own. A third car, traveling behind the Nissan, also hit it after the initial impact. The occupants of that car apparently were not injured.

A state police accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.

Freelance writer Tom Yerace contributed to this report.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me