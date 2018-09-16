Classes again canceled Monday at Fox Chapel Area's Kerr due to mold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area School District has canceled school Monday at Kerr Elementary School due to mold, district officials announced Sunday.

The school along Kittanning Pike was also closed Friday for the same issue after officials found mold in three rooms.

School officials conducted air quality testing Friday, and a mold remediation company did “extensive cleaning” over the last few days, Superintendent Gene Freeman wrote in an email to parents Sunday afternoon.

The district is now waiting for the results from tests conducted after the mold remediation, the email said.

“It is important for you to know that we will not allow our students and staff to come back to school until we are certain that it is completely safe,” the email said.

The district is working with state Department of Education to determine if the days missed will need to be made up, the email said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.