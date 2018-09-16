Hilltop Chief: Cause of fire that destroyed Natrona row house could be hard to determine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hilltop Hose Chief Mike Krzeminski said Sunday that the cause of a row house fire that displaced two families early Saturday is going to be hard to determine because there was so much damage and the building had to be demolished so quickly.

The fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office.

It destroyed four row houses in the first block of Linden Street in the Natrona section of Harrison. Two of the houses were vacant.

No one was injured in the incident.

Krzeminski said he and township officials called for an emergency demolition because the damaged building was a public safety hazard because part of it had already collapsed.

The building was demolished Saturday, and the site remains roped off with caution tape until the rubble is removed.

Krzeminski said the fire was particularly dangerous because the size and condition of the structure and how quickly the fire spread.

“There was so much chance for injury in that incident, both to the general public and to the firefighters specifically,” he said. “We’re really blessed. The firefighters did a great job.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.