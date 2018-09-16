Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
33-year-old man dies, 3 others hurt in Route 56 Bypass wreck in Lower Burrell

Emily Balser and Tom Yerace | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Lower Burrell police and firefighters work amid the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass. Three people traveling in the gray Nissan SUV at left were injured, one seriously enough to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter. A third car also wrecked in the wake of the head-on collision.
Lower Burrell police and firefighters examine the wreckage of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass. Three people traveling in the gray Nissan SUV at left were injured, one seriously enough to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.
Updated 2 hours ago

One man is dead and three other people injured after a head-on crash Sunday on the Route 56 Bypass in Lower Burrell.

Lower Burrell Detective Sgt. Jason Napier said a 33-year-old man who was flown by medical helicopter was pronounced dead at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. Officials didn’t immediately release his name until the family had been notified.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of the Route 56 Bypass and Leechburg Road, near Rite Aid.

Napier said a man driving a Mitsubishi station wagon was travelingtoward New Kensington on Route 56 when he crossed over the center line and slammed into a Nissan SUV traveling toward Allegheny Township.

Napier said a third car traveling behind the Nissan was also involved in the crash, but the occupants of that car were not injured.

The man driving the Mitsubishi, the woman driving the Nissan and a third male passenger in the Nissan were all transported to area hospitals with injuries.

The accident initially closed all four lanes of the bypass. One lane opened around 4 p.m. and all lanes were open around 5 p.m.

A state police accident reconstruction team came to the scene to investigate.

Napier said the cause of the accident won’t be known until state police submit a final report. If any charge are warranted, they won’t will be filed until then, he said.

“Sometimes, it’s months,” Napier said. “These are usually done pretty meticulously and very slow before we jump on anything.”

Napier said drugs and alcohol don’t initially appear to have been involved. It’s unclear if speed or a medical emergency were factors.

Napier said the Route 56 Bypass is a heavily traveled road and has been the site of multiple crashes in recent years. He said the police department regularly targets the road for speeding.

He said there isn’t anything in the particular area of the crash that he could point to as a contributing factor such as a blind spot.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser. Staff writer Paul Pierce contributed to this report.

