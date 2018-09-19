Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fatal crash shuts down Route 56 in Kiski Township

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 9:27 a.m.

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after two trucks crashed head-on along Route 56 in Kiski Township.

According to Armstrong County Deputy Coroner Bob Bower, Michael Shane Bailey, 35, of Vandergrift was killed in the wreck around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Bailey was a passenger in a small dump truck belonging to Cutting Edge Lawn Care and Landscaping of Allegheny Township that was heading away from Apollo on Route 56. In the area of Lutheran Church Road, it collided with a tractor-trailer fully loaded with coal and heading toward Apollo.

The driver of the dump truck, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital, Kiski police Sgt. Christian Disciscio said. He said the driver had moderate to severe injuries, including a head injury, but they were not believed to be life threatening.

Disciscio would not release the name of the tractor-trailer driver; that man was not hurt.

The circumstances of the crash remained under investigation, Disciscio said. A state police reconstruction team was assisting.

Although no other vehicles were involved, Disciscio said authorities believe there was a witness to the crash who left the scene before police arrived. Anyone who saw the crash happen is asked to contact Kiski police at 724-478-3357.

As of 3 p.m., Route 56 remained closed in both directions between Balsiger and Ridge roads.

Disciscio said he expected the road to remain closed until at least 4 or 4:30 p.m.

Because of the road closure, the Apollo-Ridge School District dismissed its high school and middle school students at 2 p.m. so buses could get back in time for the elementary school run.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Police look over a coal truck involved in a two-vehicle accident along Route 56 in Kiski Township on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
A dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash along Route 56 in Kiski Township came to rest just off the highway on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
An ambulance crew attends to victims in a traffic wreck along Route 56 in Kiski Township on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
