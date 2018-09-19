1 hurt when vehicle crashes into utility pole in Lower Burrell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least one person was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Lower Burrell Wednesday morning, according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers.

The crash was reported just before 11:40 a.m. on the 2700 block of Leechburg Road, the dispatchers said. Emergency workers were directing traffic around the crash.

West Penn spokesman Todd Meyers said the company was notified of the crash just before 11:50 a.m.

He said one customer was without power —- Glen’s Frozen Custard.

“I believe the pole is still standing, suspended by the wires above,” he said. “It’s not on the ground, but we (have) to replace it.”

Meyers said it would take about four hours to replace the pole.

The injured person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, dispatchers said.

