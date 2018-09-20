2 arrested in Leechburg meth bust

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Leechburg men are in the Armstrong County Jail, accused of having and selling crystal methamphetamine.

Reese Joseph Scott, 27, was arrested inside the Sheperd’s Den Dog Grooming Salon in the 100 block of Market Street. Scott is listed as the shop’s owner.

Mark Anthony Faiola, 30, was arrested at an apartment also located along Market Street.

Scott is charged with three felonies: drug delivery, possession with intent to deliver drugs and criminal use of a communication facility.

Faiola is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver drugs, and misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Search warrants were simultaneously served at both sites by the state Attorney General’s office and officers from the Leechburg and Gilpin police departments, Acting Leechburg Police Chief Jason Schaeffer said.

An ongoing investigation is under way by the FBI, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, state Attorney General’s office, local police and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force.

“I am elated because residents have been questioning us on these drug dealings in Leechburg,” said Mayor Wayne Dobos. “My goal is to rid the community of the drug dealers by having them arrested, not just chasing them to another community.”

Scott and Faiola were arraigned by District Judge James Andring and ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 each pending preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 26 in Leechburg.

Officials wouldn’t say where the crystal meth came from except that it wasn’t made in either arrest location.

Schaeffer said the investigation started after citizens told police about suspicious activity at the pet grooming business.

Residents suspecting illegal activity should call the Leechburg Police Department at 724-842-8531, Dobos said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Joyce Hanz contributed to this report.