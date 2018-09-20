Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

2 arrested in Leechburg meth bust

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Updated 49 minutes ago

Two Leechburg men are in the Armstrong County Jail, accused of having and selling crystal methamphetamine.

Reese Joseph Scott, 27, was arrested inside the Sheperd’s Den Dog Grooming Salon in the 100 block of Market Street. Scott is listed as the shop’s owner.

Mark Anthony Faiola, 30, was arrested at an apartment also located along Market Street.

Scott is charged with three felonies: drug delivery, possession with intent to deliver drugs and criminal use of a communication facility.

Faiola is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver drugs, and misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Search warrants were simultaneously served at both sites by the state Attorney General’s office and officers from the Leechburg and Gilpin police departments, Acting Leechburg Police Chief Jason Schaeffer said.

An ongoing investigation is under way by the FBI, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, state Attorney General’s office, local police and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force.

“I am elated because residents have been questioning us on these drug dealings in Leechburg,” said Mayor Wayne Dobos. “My goal is to rid the community of the drug dealers by having them arrested, not just chasing them to another community.”

Scott and Faiola were arraigned by District Judge James Andring and ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 each pending preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 26 in Leechburg.

Officials wouldn’t say where the crystal meth came from except that it wasn’t made in either arrest location.

Schaeffer said the investigation started after citizens told police about suspicious activity at the pet grooming business.

Residents suspecting illegal activity should call the Leechburg Police Department at 724-842-8531, Dobos said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Joyce Hanz contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me