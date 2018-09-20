Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Route 28's Freeport/Millerstown ramps to close; lane closures planned

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Route 28’s on and off ramps at the Freeport/Millerstown interchange (Exit 16) will have short-term closures this weekend as work continues on a $34 million highway project.

The ramps that will close include:

  • The northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Freeport/Millerstown Road (Exit 16)
  • The Millerstown Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28

PennDOT said the ramp closures will take place at various times throughout the weekend. Traffic will be detoured. The exit takes people to Harrison, Fawn and Freeport.

The posted detours are:

For the northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Bakerstown Road at Freeport/Millerstown Road Exit:

  • From northbound Route 28, continue northbound past the closed ramp
  • Take the Route 356 Butler/Freeport (Exit 17) off-ramp
  • Turn right onto Route 356
  • Turn left onto southbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Pittsburgh
  • Follow southbound Route 28 to the Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) off-ramp
  • Take the off-ramp to Bakerstown Road
  • End detour

For the Bakerstown Road on-ramp to Route 28 southbound:

  • From Bakerstown Road, take the on-ramp to northbound Route 28
  • Take the Route 356 Butler/Freeport (Exit 17) off-ramp
  • Turn right onto Route 356
  • Turn left onto southbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Pittsburgh
  • Follow Route 28 southbound to closed ramp
  • End detour

PennDOT said Route 28 also will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between the Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) and Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) interchanges. These will occur according to the following schedule:

  • Southbound – 9 a.m. Friday morning continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning
  • Northbound – 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon

The restrictions are part of a seven-mile reconstruction project on Route 28 between Bailies Run in East Deer and the Buffalo Township line. Work includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guide rail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system and lighting upgrades. It is expected to be done in late December.

About 50,000 vehicles a day use Route 28 in the area of the project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

