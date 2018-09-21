Police issue arrest warrant in Harrison shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting early Friday in Sheldon Park in Harrison or Omar Sandling's whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Police can also be reached via their social media sites.

Greg Frison has lived in the Sheldon Park Apartment public housing complex in Harrison for close to 19 years.

He raised his three children, who are now adults there, and said it’s relatively safe.

So, while he is concerned about a shooting there early Friday morning, he said it doesn’t make him fear for his life.

“This is one of the best housing complexes in Western Pennsylvania,” said Frison, 52. “All in all, I would say (this) is an all-right place to live.”

The shooting occurred just before 2:15 a.m. in the complex, which is owned and operated by the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

Harrison police and paramedics called to the scene found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police didn’t identify him.

Allegheny County Police on Friday afternoon issued an arrest warrant for Omar Sandling, 44, who they say was the gunman.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons violations.

Sandling is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has facial hair, and a bald head.

He has ties to the Garfield and Sheridan sections Pittsburgh as well as the Harrison area.

Police said he was last seen driving a 2017 red Mitsubishi Outlander with a Pennsylvania license plate KGK-5993.

Allegheny County Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel was at the complex Friday canvassing the scene.

He said the situation is unfortunate because he considers Sheldon Park to be the housing authority’s “model community.”

He couldn’t recall the last time there was a shooting there.

He believes it was an isolated incident.

“It’s sad and it’s uncommon for this to take place,” Vogel said. “People don’t understand there’s children that live up here, there’s good-hearted people that live up here. They shouldn’t be subjected to this type of nuisance.

“We’ll try to everything in our power to prevent this from happening again.”

Frison has known the victim since the victim was a child. Frison said he doesn’t want to see anyone get shot.

“There’s been shootings, but nothing to this extent,” he said. “This is not a regular thing.”

Fred Semprevivo, 53, has lived at the complex for about three years. He said he woke up to the sound of what he thought was a gunshot, then another, then three more before he had the time to pull the curtain back on his window.

“I pulled my curtain aside, I looked out, saw the young man laying here,” he said. “Three people (came) over, grabbed him up, started hollering, ‘Get the car! Get the car!’ So I’m pretty sure they took him to the hospital. Then the police showed up.”

He said shootings at the complex are uncommon, and while he wasn’t that bothered by it, he said it was unnerving.

“I’d rather not be stuck in the middle of something like that,” he said. “You never know where a bullet’s going to go.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.