Harrison poised to hire its 1st township manager — but won't name him
Updated 14 hours ago
Harrison is poised to hire its first-ever township manager Monday night.
Commissioners declined to name the person they have in mind, only to say they will make an offer to a man sometime before Monday.
The township manager will make $80,000 per year and other duties will include designation as the township’s local tax collector, chief administrative officer for the police and nonuniformed pension plans and, possibly, the township’s right-to-know officer.
The new Harrison manager also will be one of three signees required for township savings and checking accounts with First Commonwealth Bank and Washington Financial Bank.
Commissioners also approved giving township secretary Susan Motosicky a $1,200 stipend for extra work hours for September and October after the retirement of former Executive Secretary Faith Payne and the transition to the new township manager.
George Guido is a freelance writer.