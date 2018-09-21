Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Harrison pays for emergency demolition after fire

George Guido | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Row houses along Linden Street in the Natrona section of Harrison had to be razed after fire tore through them on Sept. 14.
Harrison Commissioners approved a $3,800 payment to Haas Excavation and Demolition for their work last Saturday after a structure fire affected residences at 10, 12, 14 and 16 Linden Avenue in the township’s Natrona section.

Township code enforcement officer Lindsay Frazer will know sometime Friday, Sept. 21 if asbestos remediation is needed.

Commissioners thanked Haas for its quick response and Pioneer Hose of Brackenridge for being first on the scene.

Commissioner Gary Lilly of Natrona asked that the township consider a donation to Pioneer since they are frequently answering a Natrona call before the three Harrison fire companies arrive. Natrona’s volunteer fire company disbanded more than a decade ago.

Commissioner Charles Dizard thought a monetary “good-faith acknowledgement” would be in order.

Township officials will research the legality of a fire company donation for an organization outside the township.

Officials are concerned that ATI’s plans to use the railroad tracks more frequently than in the past to transfer steel between the Brackenridge and Natrona works might cause a problem for the three existing Harrison companies to reach Natrona if one or both of the railroad crossings are blocked.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

