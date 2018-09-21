Harmar officials don't support proposed Allegheny County police review board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harmar officials have decided to not support Allegheny County’s efforts to create a citizens police review board.

The board would look into incidents of possible police misconduct and would be modeled after the police review board the City of Pittsburgh has had in operation since it was authorized by city residents in a 1997 referendum vote.

Township supervisors discussed the idea Thursday but, ultimately, felt like the extra review board isn’t necessary.

“We are the oversight board,” said Supervisor Bob Seibert. “We do not need a new bureaucracy.”

Seibert said there already is a chain of command when investigating a police matter. He said the township supervisors would be first, followed by the district attorney and then the state attorney general, if necessary.

Supervisor Bob Exler said he doesn’t feel the board would solve any issues.

“It’s a waste of time,” he said. “My suggestion is, stay the heck out of it.”

Officials also said the proposal was lacking information about how the board would be funded and more details about how it would function.

The supervisors will send a letter to the county officials with their position on the matter.

“We need less government in Allegheny County, not more,” said Supervisor Lee Biermeyer.

Springdale Council also decided this week to opt-out of participating. Brackenridge, Tarentum, East Deer and West Deer are among those that have not yet taken up the issue.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.