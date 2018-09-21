Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Arrest warrant issued in Harrison shooting

Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they say shot another man multiple times at a Harrison housing complex early Friday morning.

Police charged Omar Sandling, 44, with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons violations.

The shooting happened just before 2:15 a.m. at the Sheldon Park Apartments public housing complex, which is owned and operated by the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

Harrison police and paramedics were called to the area around building 40, where they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, who wasn’t identified by police, was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police detectives say they determined that Sandling was responsible for the shooting.

Sandling is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has facial hair, and a bald head. He has ties to the Garfield and Sheridan sections Pittsburgh as well as the Harrison area.

Police said he was last seen driving a 2017 red Mitsubishi Outlander with a Pennsylvania license plate KGK 5993.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or Sandling’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), callers can remain anonymous. Police can also be reached via their social media sites.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

