Valley News Dispatch

Harmar gets new police contracts

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
The Harmar Township municipal building.
Harmar officials have reached new 6-year contracts with its police chief and officers.

The new agreements will take effect Jan 1. The current contract expires in December.

Supervisor Bob Seibert said both contracts remained mostly the same as the previous agreements. He said negotiations went smoothly and didn’t require any lawyers to be involved.

The department has eight full-time officers right now, but has room for one more on the roster. They are represented by Teamsters Local 249.

The base pay rate for full-time officers will be $65,155 for 2019.

A newly hired officer starts at 80 percent of that year’s base pay and reaches full pay after three years. The contract includes a 2.5 percent pay increase for the first four years and a 2.75 percent pay increase for the last two years.

Officers will continue to contribute 5 percent to their pension plans.

Officers will also continue to pay 5 percent for health insurance, capped at $100 per month in the first five years of the contract and $110 per month in the sixth year.

Officers also receive longevity pay ranging from $360 to $900 after five, 10, 15 and 20 years.

Part-time officers’ base rate will jump from $17 per hour to $19 per hour with the new contract. Part-time officers will receive a 50 cent per hour raise annually.

The chief’s contract includes a 2.5 percent pay increase for the first four years and a 2.75 percent pay increase for the last two years. The chief’s salary will jump from around $86,100 this year to $88,240 in 2019.

The chief’s contract adheres to the same provisions for healthcare, pension and life insurance laid out in the full-time officers’ contract.

A message left for the president of the Teamsters Local 249 wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

Part-time officers hired

Three part-time officers were hired Thursday to fill the spots of officers who recently resigned.

David Youell, Spencer McDowell and Christopher Gibbs were hired at a rate of $17 per hour.

Officers Ryan Doctor and Shane Brunner resigned as part-time officers.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

