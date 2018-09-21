Motorcycle rider falls off bike that then runs into parked PennDOT truck on Route 28

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Tarentum man suffered only minor injuries Thursday after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a PennDOT truck on Route 28 in Harrison.

State police Trooper Tanner Barnhart said Michael Kocon, 66, was riding his motorcycle on northbound Route 28 and was behind a PennDOT truck that was stopped in a work zone. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near Exit 16 (Route 908 exit).

Barnhart said Kocon tried to stop but wasn’t able to avoid the accident.

“He just lost control of the motorcycle,” he said. “… He wasn’t on the motorcycle when it actually hit the vehicle in front of him.”

Barnhart said Kocon didn’t appear to be impaired or distracted. It’s unclear what caused him to lose control.

Barnhart said the work zone was clearly marked.

Kocon was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison to be checked out, but was expected to be fine, Barnhart said.

The driver of the PennDOT truck was not injured. The truck sustained minor damage.

