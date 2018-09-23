Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lots to see, hear and taste at 35th annual Penn's Colony Festival, which continues next weekend

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

The first weekend of fall, which actually had fall-like weather, was the perfect time for a fall festival.

That’s what Penn’s Colony is — just with an 18th-century flair, said Beth Rush, co-organizer of the event founded by her husband, Raymond Rush.

This is the 35th year for the Penn’s Colony Festival, which started this past weekend and continues next weekend in Clinton Township, near Saxonburg.

About 10,000 people attended Sunday, Rush said.

The 12-acre festival site includes 165 craft exhibits and 25 food exhibits. There are also music, entertainment and re-enactors of the French and Indian War period of the mid-1700s.

Brad Peterson and his family traveled from Warren for the festival Sunday.

“We enjoy all of it,” he said, holding a heaping pile of freshly made potato chips. His son, Jarod, 13, had a treat of his own.

“The turkey leg is actually really good,” he said.

Peterson said they like the bagpipe players because they’re Scottish.

“The good food is the icing on the cake,” he said.

Mary Jean Cuddyre of Adams Township hadn’t been to Penn’s Colony for at least five years. She went Sunday with her son, his wife and her two granddaughters.

“It seemed like a fun thing to do on a nice day. Good way to end the summer,” she said. “There’s so much to see, so much to hear, so much to smell and so much to taste.

“It’s been a fun day. We’ve had a nice time,” she said. “Even the 2-year-old seems to be enjoying herself.”

Rich and Amber Giustini came for the wood-fired pizza but were bummed to discover it was sold out. Fortunately, they live nearby in Clinton Township, and will come again next weekend.

“It’s just a good weekend to get out with the family and enjoy the fresh air,” Amber said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

The Balmoral Pipes & Drums Band, of Pittsburgh, perform at the 35th annual Penn’s Colony Festival on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Cherokee Earl Dingus, of Baldwin, plays a Cherokee flute at the 35th annual Penn’s Colony Festival in Clinton Township on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Nick Kubarycz, of Rochester, N.Y., prepares a smoked turkey leg for a customer at the 35th annual Penn’s Colony Festival in Butler County on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
A horse-drawn carriage makes its way through the grounds of the 35th annual Penn’s Colony Festival in Clinton Township near Saxonburg on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. This was the first weekend for the festival, which continues next weekend.
Aaron Williams, of Ashville, N.C., plays a woodrow, an Appalachian string instrument that he makes and sells, at the 35th annual Penn’s Colony Festival on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Kyle Gercken, of Slippery Rock, helps Noah Kijowski, 7, of Kittanning Township make a miniature sword at his ‘Forged in Kol’ booth at the 35th annual Penn’s Colony Festival on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
