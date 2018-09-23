Harmar homes evacuated due to natural gas leak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly three dozen homes were evacuated on Guys Run Road in Harmar Sunday because of a natural gas leak.

According to Harmar police Chief Jason Domaratz, there was a deteriorated line to a meter in front of a home in the 800 block of Guys Run Road. The leak was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated residents from 31 homes, according to Allegheny County.

Domaratz said crews from Peoples Gas shut off the gas and will fix the line later. The evacuated residents were allowed back in their homes after about 20-to-30 minutes, Domaratz said.

Guys Run Road was closed to traffic in the area for about a half hour, Domaratz said.

No injuries or damage were reported.

