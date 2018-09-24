Harmar looks for a new secretary who could become the township's manager

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harmar officials are looking for a new township secretary following the resignation of secretary Donna Piper last week.

Supervisors said Piper’s resignation was effective Wednesday. She had been with the township for about four years and served as the secretary and treasurer. She was employed on a year-to-year basis.

Supervisor Bob Exler said Piper was leaving for another job.

“We wish her well,” Exler said.

In the meantime, office assistant Laura Conte will serve as assistant secretary, and bookkeeper Tracey Crump will serve as assistant treasurer for an extra $200 per month each.

Officials said they will begin advertising for a new secretary-treasurer but hope to transition the position into a township manager eventually.

“We think it makes more sense in this day and age,” Supervisor Bob Seibert said.

Piper’s salary was around $65,000 per year, but officials said they want to make the position more competitive and will be flexible on the salary to reflect the candidate’s education and experience. They couldn’t provide an exact amount of how much they are willing to pay.

Harmar joins Harrison and Kiski townships as communities moving to hire a manager in the coming year.

Attempts to reach Piper for comment were unsuccessful.

