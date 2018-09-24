Rail crossing work closes a portion of Hulton Road in Plum

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Dejounne Parks and daughter, Miracle Gardner, walk along Hulton Road near work being done to improve a railroad crossing on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Work at a railroad crossing on Hulton Road in Plum is expected to keep a portion of the road closed through Friday.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Construction crews work at the railroad crossing along Hulton Road in Plum on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Drivers traveling through Plum ran into a “road closed” sign on a section of Hulton Road Monday morning.

Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad crews shut down the road between Eastern Avenue and Haskell Lane, near Certified Carpet Distributors, so they can replace a rail and rehab the crossing area. The road is expected to be closed through Friday.

Several motorists were caught off guard and had to make an emergency turnaround Monday morning.

“There’s been a ton of cars coming up this way,” said Bill O’Leary, a contractor doing work in the area. “This is going to cause an accident.”

O’Leary, who lives in Plum and works in Harmar, said the road closing will add an additional 10 to 15 minutes onto his commute, but he’s willing to wait out the work for an improved railroad crossing.

“That crossing is pretty rough so, hopefully, it’s going to be better,” O’Leary said.

Dejounne Parks was walking along the road with her 2-year-old daughter Miracle Gardner when she came up on the closure.

“I was a little shocked,” she said. “I walk here all the time.”

Parks said the closure wasn’t too much of an inconvenience, especially since it’s only a week.

“I’ll just go a different way,” she said. “It’s OK.”

Detour signs have been posted. Here is the detour north of the crossing:

• Take Hulton Road to Coxcomb Hill Road;

• Turn right onto Coxcomb Hill Road;

• Turn right onto Logans Ferry Road;

• Turn right onto Leechburg Road;

• At the intersection with New Texas Road, bear right and continue on Leechburg Road;

• At the intersection with Unity-Trestle Road, bear right and continue on Leechburg Road;

• Continue straight onto Milltown Road;

• Follow Milltown Road back to Hulton Road.

Motorists south of the crossing should take the detour in the opposite direction.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

