Harrison commissioners choose J.P. Marino II as township's first manager

Harrison Commissioners Monday approved hiring the township's first manager.

Chosen for the job was John P. "J.P." Marino II, 36, of Tarentum.

The name will be familiar to Harrison residents -- his family built Heights Plaza, which opened in 1955 and is now called Harrison Town Square.

"I love this community. I know we have great things ahead of us," Marino said in addressing residents after commissioners approved hiring him. "We're going to be the next marketable community in Pittsburgh. We're going to attract a lot of investors here, a lot of new residents and we're going to take care of any issues along the way."

Commissioners selected Marino from a field of nine to 10 applicants. Of those, three finalists were interviewed.

Marino's hiring is contingent upon background checks and his acceptance of a contract. His salary will be $80,000.

All five township commissioners voted in favoring of hiring Marino. When he would start with the township is not yet known.

A native of Las Vegas, Marino and his wife, Jennifer, have two children, a son, 10, and daughter, 6.

He is coming to Harrison from Washington Financial Bank in Canonsburg, where, as a manager, he said he has worked with municipalities, school districts and water authorities.

Marino said he was looking for a career change, and the Harrison opportunity came up.

"We have a lot of difficult tasks ahead of us. We're going to have a lot of success and some not so much success," he said. "I know that, with the foundation we have, the values we have, the teamwork we have already in place, if we build on that, I'm very confident that we're going to be able to do great things in this township."

Marino thanked the commissioners and residents for their confidence and support.

"I will pour my blood and sweat and tears into working diligently to get all of your concerns taken care of," he said. "My door will always be open, my phone will always be on, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week."

